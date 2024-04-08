Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, has terminated the contract for Nsit Atai/Okobo/Oron Road abandoned for several years by successive governments, LEADERSHIP learnt at the weekend.

It was gathered the termination of the failed contract followed complaints and protests by the people of the three local government areas including the Oro Union (OU), a socio – cultural organisation in the Oro ethnic nationality led by the president -general, Sir Esang Nsa Bassey.

Following this, the governor was forced to take time off while delivering his remarks during the funeral ceremony and thanksgiving service in honour of late Mrs Deborah Ekaette Imaikop Enoidem, mother -in-law of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, to announce the contract termination for the road project.

At St John’s UNA Primary School grounds, at Ikot Ekpene Udo village in Nsit Ubium LGA, venue for the event, the governor used the occasion to reel out projects undertaken by his administration in the Oro federal constituency in the last 10 months of his assumption of office.

These included the 2.1km Ukpong Street, 2.1km Essang Street, Orukim-Uyenge Universal Energy Road, Okopedi Road, by East West road, Secretariat Oruko Eweme Road, and re-modernisation of Oron Bridge, and assured that his administration was bent on executing more projects in Oron nation, and indeed, the entire state.

He disclosed that each of the 31 LGAs has at least two projects currently ongoing, and assured that the government under his watch, “is judiciously spending government resources by channeling the funds into projects for the benefit of Akwa Ibom citizens.” He warned people to desist from obstructing projects with illegal structures, in expectation of being paid compensation.

“There is no LGA in the state in which at least two projects are not ongoing. By the grace of God, we will continue to do more. We are spending money on projects and people are working and making a living from those projects.

“We will continue to use the state money for this state. We will create jobs, and the government will support hardworking people who are ready to work. Our administration will continue to touch rural people. During our campaign, I promised to serve you, and I will continue to serve you,” he stressed.

He reiterated that despite these hard times with excruciating cash crunch, his administration has not taken any loan facility to execute any of the ongoing projects in the state.