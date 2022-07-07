The Anambra State government has demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry led by controversial Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a ‘Odumeje’ in the commercial city of Onitsha.

This was in line with the Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan spearheaded by Governor Charles Soludo.

The structure was said to be erected along Nwagene stream and had to be removed for the actualisation of the Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan.

A viral footage on the social media shows the moment Armed Taskforce officials manhandled the prophet as he attempted to stop the demolition exercise.

Details Later…