The Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the passing of Dr Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary-General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In a letter of condolence to the President, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, APPO Secretary-General described the death of Barkindo as a huge loss to his family, Nigeria, Africa, the OPEC family, the global oil and gas industry and the President of Nigeria, who he publicly acknowledged as a great source of inspiration, guidance and wisdom.

‘‘As Secretary-General of OPEC and a key driver of the OPEC+ alliance, Barkindo’s contribution to the stabilisation of the global oil industry from 2016 and especially during COVID-19 will always be remembered.

‘‘Barkindo succeeded in raising the profile of OPEC as stabiliser of the global energy market at the most volatile periods in the Organisation’s history,’’ the Brazzaville-based organisation wrote.

The APPO scribe prayed Almighty God to grant the Barkindo family, loved ones and President Buhari the fortitude to bear the huge loss of the great ambassador of Nigeria to the global energy community.