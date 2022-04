National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, announced his resignation as senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district.

This is even as the newly elected deputy national chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, also vacated his seat as the lawmaker representing Borno North senatorial district.

The resignation letters of both lawmakers were read by the senate president, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, until his election as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), chaired the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kyari, on the other hand, was the chairman of the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senator Adamu’s letter reads, “It is with utmost respect and appreciation I inform you that consequent upon my victory as national chairman at the just concluded convention of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the 26th of March, 2022, I hereby resign formally as the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Nasarawa West senatorial district with effect from 1st April, 2022.

“I feel a sense of duty and obligation to convey through this letter, my appreciation for the cooperation and guidance I received from you as chairman of the National Assembly throughout my official and private association with you.

“As I leave the Senate, I cannot easily forget the change and style of leadership that you brought since becoming the Senate President of the Ninth Senate.

“Your ability to forge the deep-rooted bi-partisan approach on all issues which you chaired deliberations speaks volumes of your chemistry as a leader.”

He said since Lawan’s assumption of the chairmanship of the National Assembly, he has worked so hard for the Assembly to be seen to work with the government and not against it.

He said indeed, the Senate president has proved at every stage that the three arms of government are truly arms of the same national government, adding that he has stirred the National Assembly to do the bidding of the ruling party without prejudice to the other parties irrespective of their representation.

He noted that in so doing, Lawan has been able not only to carry his colleagues at the leadership level of the Senate, but also endeavoured to be a family head in the real sense of the word to all members of the Ninth Senate.

He said his resignation would leave him full of memories of the solidarity and camaraderie that that Lawan has been able to forge over the eleven years he has been in the Senate.

“To say I will miss you and my colleagues in the Ninth Senate will be an understatement, but I gain consolation in the fact that my call to a higher pedestal of service will keep us all within reach of one another.

“Kindly convey my wishes to all my colleagues that they should kindly spare some time in joining hands with us at the headquarters of our great party, the APC, to do the needful in our efforts to deliver the 2023 presidential and general elections to our party and its followers.

“I also request that you convey my gratitude to all our colleagues and chamber staff,” he said.