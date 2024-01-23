The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has arrived at the Presidential Villa in Nigeria for an official visit to President Bola Tinubu.

The duo are currently having a bilateral meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The US top diplomat was received at the forecourt of President Tinubu’s office at about 6.55pm.

Among top government officials who received him were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake.

After the meeting, he is scheduled to have a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, before his departure later this evening for Lagos, where he will meet with the business community.

Blinken is on a tour of the West African sub-region as he seeks to reinforce the US commitment to stronger relations with democracies in the subregion, amid global crises.

He had earlier visited Cape Verde and Ivory Coast before arriving in Nigeria. His next destination is Angola.

