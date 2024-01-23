The Special Intelligence Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), under the Commandant-general, successfully intercepted an articulated DAF truck transporting substantial amounts of vandalized rail track iron and slippers. The illicit materials were concealed within a load of iron scrap.

Afolabi disclosed that the Commandant-General’s SIS made the arrest around Southern Kaduna at Kanfancha axis, in Jama’a Local Government Area of the state while acting on credible intelligence.

He said the suspected vandals stormed the location with an empty truck to load the already vandalized rail track iron concealed inside a sugarcane plot around Kwoi- Kagarko- Tafa-Jere road in Kaduna State.

According to the statement, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad is mandated to carry out specialized operations to checkmate nefarious activities of rail line vandals and arrest suspected vandals who disguise as scavengers.

Afolabi further explained that the vandals ran out of luck as they were trailed to a location where they were eventually intercepted and rounded up.

He said, “two suspects, Richard Istifanus (M) 31, who provided escort for the vandals, and Usman Yusuf (M) 44, who drove the truck were arrested immediately.

The NSCDC spokesman also revealed that the CG’s Intelligence operatives also impounded an unmarked container body long trailer truck containing and laden with vandalized rail track and slippers.

He added that while on the operation, a suspect, whose name was given only as Mr. Peter, from Kanfancha, alleged to be the owner of the vandalized material, was currently at large.

“Items recovered from the vandals are a DAF truck, large quantities of offloaded scrap irons, and large quantities of vandalized railway irons and slippers,” Babawale added.

The statement further indicated that the Commandant-general, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, while the suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation after which they would be appropriately charged to court.