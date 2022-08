President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with family members of the kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna Train, which was attacked by terrorists on March 28.

The meeting is taking place at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that gunmen had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing some and abducting scores of passengers.

So far, the fifth batch of victims have secured their freedom.

Details Later…