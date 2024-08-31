Nigerian-South African beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 after beating 24 other contestants.

The 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria winner had faced criticism in South Africa during her Miss South Africa contest.

She later pulled out of the pageant after her Nigerian heritage was subject of national controversy followed by a government probe.

Adetshina had announced that she would not take part in the pageant’s final a day after the Home Affairs ministry accused her mother of fraud and identity theft.

“After much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I,” Adetshina, 23, wrote on Instagram.

Details later…