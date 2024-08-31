An Ogbomoso-based cleric, Pastor Niyi Adebayo, has announced the establishment of a commodity market in the town, where foodstuffs and household items are sold at subsidised rates.

Adebayo, in a video on social media, disclosed that he got the motivation to start the market tagged ‘Jesus Market’ following the prevailing economic situation that has subjected the citizens to untold hardship.

“For those of us that are Christians, in the book of Matthew, chapter 25, beginning from Verse 34, you’d discover that Jesus spoke about some special projects that are ought to be done for some categories of people in the society.

“He spoke about those that are hungry, those that are thirsty, the naked ones, the strangers and many more. Jesus said all these people are required to be helped and that once we have done so, then we have also done them to Him. Jesus added that at the end of the ages, we should enter into His eternal joy in the glorious home.

“I’m not saying it’s only our good works that would get us into heaven. No. I am now sending this to the public; something is laid on my mind and the name I call it is ‘Jesus Market.’ I sat down with some of my brethren to reflect, that indeed some people are hungry, and that we cannot all be criticising the government daily on the social media. Truly, the government needs to do more but no matter how capable a government is, they cannot do everything.

“We may have been supporting our family members, friends, church and so on as individuals in the society, but I want all of us now to come together and collaborate to support the assembly of Jesus Market,” Adebayo said.

He added that the market was established for the downtrodden and the poor in the society in view of the difficulties being faced to “buy a measure of garri, especially rice at between N3,000 – N3,500. The same for beans, eggs, edible oil. It has now been so difficult for the people in the society to feed well. Yet, there are some of us that are not really rich, but that can render help to these people.”

He charged the people to “leave the government for now, but support them with prayers for God to enable them to do the right things. The little the government is doing do not even reach those that need them, but the one I’m talking about is the one that we want to be sure that we want to assist the people in the society.”

Speaking on the operation of the market, the Ogbomoso-based cleric explained that, “We have done the first one where we subsidised all the edible foods and basic household items brought to the market. We want to replicate the same, and this has nothing to do with any religion.

“Muslims came for the first edition with or without the hijab, it is open to everyone. So, it is not just for the Christians but for everyone in the society. Aside from what God is using us to do in our different churches, we must also fulfill our responsibilities in our communities.”

Earlier, the cleric said the video was the first in appealing for the support of interested persons for the downtrodden at this difficult time.

“Since I heard the call of God in March 1993 to become a servant of Christ, this would be my first time to come to the public for help to collaborate over some special projects that I believe the Lord has laid in my heart to do.

“When we began to build our church’s headquarters and we discovered that the resources that would be needed was in multiples of million naira; it first came to our mind to inform the people, but we realised that our teaching and how we received the ministry did not permit it. So, we did that among ourselves and those that God used to support us.”

Adebayo further highlighted that elderly women from Ogo Oluwa, Oriire and Surulere local government areas of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State, as well as other surrounding communities aside from Ogbomosoland where the market is situated were among the beneficiaries of the market at its first edition. “We have not opened the market for weekly patronage; we’re trying to make it once a month for now.“

He said that the second edition will hold in September, urging concerned people to support the initiative by subsidising the products that would be brought to the market in the interest of the people.

“Whatever is given to us would be used to subsidise the goods brought by the traders and what the people would eat on the next market day in September. If you trust us that whatever given to us would be used for the purpose, you should support us,” he added.