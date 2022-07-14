Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was on Thursday jailed 16 years for defilement.

The sentence was delivered by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

Baba Ijesha was charged on six count charge of child defilement that include indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

The offences contravened Section 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.

Though the actor denied the allegations. A CCTV video recording detailing his relationship with the victim said to be a minor was played in court.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Taiwo said that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty of all the charges against him.

However, she found the defendant guilty of two of the six count charge against him.

Details Later…