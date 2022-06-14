Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court sitting Abuja, has sentenced two co-defendants of DCP Abba Kyari in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against the police officer over an alleged drug deal, to two-year imprisonment.

The court in its judgment, said having admitted to having committed the offence preferred against them in counts 5, 6, and 7 by the NDLEA, Chibunna Umeibe, and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants, “are hereby convicted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The terms, which shall run concurrently, would commence from the day the defendants were arrested by the NDLEA.