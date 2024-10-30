Jolustice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further releasing monthly allocations from the Federation Account to Rivers State government.

The court held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January this year by Governor Siminalayi Fubara was a constitutional summersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

The Court held that the presentation of the 2024 budget of Rivers State by Governor Fubara before a 4-member Rivers House of Assembly was an affront to the Constitutional provision.

Specifically, the Judge said that Fubara’s action in implementing unlawful budget smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

The judge, therefore, restrained CBN, Accountant General of the Federation, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Accounts.

Details later…