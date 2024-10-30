The chief executive officer of Rack Centre, the leading Tier III carrier and cloud-neutral data centre in West Africa, Lars Johannisson, has restated the company’s commitment to continually leverage innovation and technology to drive Nigeria’s digital future.

Johannisson made this submission during a panel session titled “Evolving Data Centre Landscape: Innovations, Challenges, and Future Trends” at the Nigerian Peering & Interconnection Forum (ngPIF), recently held in Lagos.

While sharing the company’s vision towards advancing connectivity, fostering sustainable infrastructure, and harnessing the potential of cloud and AI technology to drive Nigeria’s economic growth, the CEO outlined ongoing efforts to create a resilient and scalable infrastructure that aligns with Nigeria’s rapid digital expansion.

He explained that the company is unwavering in its commitment to providing infrastructure that is not only scalable but also sustainable.

Describing the integration of solar power at its LGS2 facility as a classic example of its commitment to sustainability, he stated that the AI-ready data centre, designed to be one of the most energy-efficient facilities in Africa, reinforces Rack Centre’s goal to support sustainable digitisation in the region.

He noted that the company was developing an eco-friendly facility capable of supporting AI workloads, empowering businesses to innovate and scale.

Commenting on the importance of connectivity, he disclosed that its open-access ecosystem has further enhanced network resilience, ensuring seamless connectivity even in challenging environments.

“Our infrastructure is designed to ensure that companies can rely on seamless connectivity, even in challenging circumstances, making Nigeria an attractive digital hub,” he added.

The session also included other distinguished panellists which include the Regional Executive of Africa Data Centres, Dr. Krishnan Ranganath; the Chief Executive Officer of Open Access Data Centres, Dr. Ayotunde Coker; the Chief Executive Officer of Kasi Cloud Datacentres, Johnson Agogbua; and General Manager, Technical Solutions and Managed Networks, MainOne, Oluwasayo Oshadami. They all shared complementary perspectives on Nigeria’s data centre landscape.