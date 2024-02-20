To mitigate hunger and reduce the soaring prices of food items in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, announced a plan to dispose off forfeited food items to the Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP reports that the contrabands seized by officers of the Service and forfeited by the court to the federal government include rice, groundnut oil, noodles, among other commodities.

The Service, in a press statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Tuesday, said the decision was in response to the current critical challenges of the soaring costs of essential food items in the country.

He said the items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians through equitable distribution in Customs’ Areas of Operations nationwide.

Maiwada also stated that the modalities for the disposal of the commodities will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety.

He said, “In response to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirmed his commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda. This commitment is deeply rooted in the NCS’s core mandate of serving the best interests of the Nigerian people, thereby fostering economic stability and prosperity.

“In line with this vision, the Service has launched a strategic anti-smuggling operation and public engagement in its commitment to prevent the unlawful exportation of vital food resources for individual economic gains. This urgent imperative fuels the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within our nation and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

“Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government. These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations (AoO).”

The Customs spokesman further stated that the exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those mostly in need in the country.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety. It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need.

“The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians. With the unwavering support and cooperation of the public, we will surmount these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous future for our beloved nation,” the Customs spokesman added.