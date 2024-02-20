A non-profit organisation, Uhnonma Foundation, has appealed to the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) to release Certificate of Return to Senator Monday Okpebholo, saying he was the authentic winner of the governorship primary election held by the party in Edo State last Saturday.

Recall that the APC, ahead of the governorship election slated for September 21, 2024, held the primary election on Saturday, February 17, and at the end of the exercise two winners emerged.

Chairman of the Edo State Governorship Primary Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State had announced Hon. Dennis Idahosa as winner, while the returning officer for the primary election, Dr Stanley Ugboajah, announced Senator Monday Okpebholo as winner on the other hand.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the members of the Foundation, which she said is made up of over 50 groups, Director-General of the Foundation, Dr. Maryam Jibbrin, said there was no controversy as to who won the primary election, insisting that Okpebholo was the authentic winner.

“We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the National Working Committee of our great party to release the certificate of return to the authentic winner, which is Senator Monday Okpebholo. This will give us the feel and credence that actually he is the one that is the bearing the flag of the APC,” she added.

Jibbrin, while thanking the NWC of the APC as led by Abdullahi Ganduje, also appealed to other aspirants to let go of the outcome of the primary election and cooperate with Senator Okpebholo so that the party would come out victorious in the September 21 governorship election.

She added: “We want to appeal to other aspirants to come back as one family so that they can work together and reclaim Edo State from the hardship that we find ourselves in this present government, so that Edo State can come back to its home which is originally APC.”