The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, United Kingdom, has ruled that David Ukpo, a purported kidney donor for the daughter of Senator Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, is not a minor.

The court gave the ruling on Thursday when Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Senate in Nigeria, and Beatrice, his wife, appeared before for trial.

The Senator representing Enugu West and his wife are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Details Later….