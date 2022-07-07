The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) will henceforth sanction Distribution Companies (DisCos) and other offenders who fail to comply with extant rules and regulations in the electricity industry.

Executive vice chairman of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera, made this known at the Electricity Consumer Complaint Resolution Platform organised by FCCPC yesterday, in Nasarawa state.

Irukera, represented by the executive commissioner, Operations of the Commission, Adamu Abdullahi, said that non-compliance of DisCos with the regulations of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is a bane in the industry.

Irukera said that non-adherence to NERC’s standards of performance, orders and codes by DisCos was also a problem in the sector.

He said that electricity related issues ranging from poor service delivery in the industry was the highest category of consumer complaints received by the Commission.

Irukera listed some of the complaints to include over-billing, metering, transformer issues, connection, illegal and mass disconnections and poor customer service, among others.

He urged DisCos to show more commitment to compliance with NERC’s regulations.

”The FCCPC has been working with NERC, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and other stakeholders to resolve salient consumer issues in the industry.

”The council on its part has resolved to henceforth punish offenders who fail to comply with extant rules and regulations in the electricity industry,” he said.

Irukera said the programme was aimed at providing an opportunity for consumers and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to resolve outstanding and emerging electricity complaints under the supervision of regulators.

Mr Zubair Babatunde, the Assistant General Manager, Consumer Education of NERC, said that buying transformers was not the responsibility of electricity consumers.

He said the issues around the purchase of transformers and other electricity equipment by customers would be resolved before the end of the programme.

”I have heard people complaining about the issue of meters.

”NERC is working on that even the Federal Government to give people meters.

”All issues around metering, over-billing will be resolved before we leave here,” he assured.

Mr Usman Momoh, the Assistant General Manager, Technical Inspectorate Services of NEMSA, said that technical safety was key in the electricity industry.

Momoh commended FCCPC for the programme saying it was an opportunity to interact with electricity consumers on a one-on-one basis.

He said that sometimes, fast reading of meters could be as a result of poor wiring of the building where the meters were installed.

Momoh advised electricity consumers to avoid meters without NEMSA seal or logo adding that those were not certified by the agency.

”Where you have sagged conductors or electricity lines over your roof top, sub-stations or transformers open and children can walk in, electricity poles that are about to collapse, please report to us so that actions can be taken.

”Before meters are being deployed to consumers, they must be tested and certified okay for use by NEMSA and we will put our seal or logo on the meters.

”When we do this test, it means that the energy will be covered according to what you have used.

”If your meter does not have the NEMSA seal or logo, you need to flag it off. Either you are cheating yourself or the DisCo which installed it is loosing,” he said.

Mr Donald Etim, the Chief Marketing Officer, AEDC, said the company was at the programmme to resolve electricity issues of consumers within its catchment areas.

Etim assured customers that the company would resolve all electricity related complaints brought at the programmme.

Some of the consumers who spoke at the event complained about over-billing, non-installation of meters, negligence of AEDC staff to their complaints.

Mrs Grace Johnson, a resident of Aso, Mararaba in Nasarawa State, said she was billed N13,000 every month in a one bedroom apartment.

”I am a pensioner, I do not have a television set, fridge, freezer nor any heavy electricity gadget in my house.

”I only have bulbs in the sitting room and bedroom but I get a bill of N13,000 every month.

”I was able to pay from January till March but when it kept coming, I thought it wise to meet with them,” she said.

Also, Mr Bitrus Alu, who resides in Masaka Community in Nasarawa State, said that non-replacement of faulty transformer and damaged electricity poles had made his community to reside in constant darkness.

Alu said that although their transformer was not functioning, tenants in the community had continued to receive electricity bills.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had been scheduled to hold between July 6 and July 9