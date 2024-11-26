The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that the former Kogi State governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has been detained by the commission.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest of Bello to journalists on Tuesday.

He said that Bello was arrested by the commission’s chief security officer.

According to him, “It is true that we have him in our custody. The operatives of the commission arrested him.”

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that Bello went to the EFCC headquarters on Tuesday morning with his lawyers to answer to the allegations of misappropriation of funds against him after months of shunning repeated invitations.

It was learnt that the former governor went to the EFCC office with his lawyers without his successor, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State, who followed him to the EFCC office few weeks ago.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Bello is being held at the commission’s headquarters in Jabi District of Abuja by a crack team of investigators.

It would be recalled that the Commission had on April 18, 2024, declared the former governor wanted with a warrant for arrest in connection with an alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges.

At the last hearing of the matter in court on November 14, the EFCC had sought for adjournment to November 27 in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying the 30-day window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

The EFCC had, however, admitted Bello’s co-defendants, Umar Oricha, and Abdulsalami Hudu, to administrative bail and prayed the court for extension of time for the 1st defendant (Bello) to appear in court.

The former governor is likely to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.