Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, is dead, with multiple sources close to his family confirming the development to Reporters.

The sources confirmed the news on Monday, although details surrounding his reported death remained sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

“Uduaghan is no more; he is dead,” one of the sources said.

The development came months after Uduaghan’s family dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that the former governor had died.

In June, reports alleging his death spread across Facebook and WhatsApp, triggering concern among residents and political stakeholders in Delta State.

The reports began circulating on Wednesday, June 26, prompting his media aide, Henry Unini, to publicly debunk the claims and assure the public that the former governor was alive.

“I can tell you for a fact that Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan is alive,” Unini said at the time.

“Frankly, I don’t know where the writer got his information from. The death of someone is not something you take and write about casually.”

Unini also recalled an incident involving the late Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, who reportedly heard a news announcement of his own death and expressed surprise that the publisher had failed to verify the information with the appropriate sources.

The media aide acknowledged at the time that Uduaghan had been experiencing health challenges but maintained that he was receiving medical attention.

“It is now common knowledge that Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has been sick, but he is receiving proper medical care,” Unini said.

He added that the former governor was recuperating and assured the public that there was no immediate cause for concern.

“There is no cause for alarm whatsoever,” he said.

Unini also expressed appreciation to friends, well-wishers and residents of Delta State who contacted the family to verify Uduaghan’s condition.

He urged them to continue praying for the former governor and his family, adding that further updates would be made available when necessary.

The aide also cautioned against spreading unverified information, describing the earlier reports of Uduaghan’s death as unnecessary.

“The rumour was uncalled for,” he said.