The Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) has declared the Kwara State governor and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Announcing the results at the INEC office in Ilorin, the state capital on Sunday evening, the Returning Officer, Prof. Isaac Itodo, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Makurdi, Benue State, said AbdulRazaq scored 273,424 votes to win the election.

He said the runner-up in the election, Alh. Abdullahi Yaman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed AbdulRazaq with 155,490 votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Alh. Hakeem Lawal, emerged distant third with 18,922 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law by scoring the highest votes of 273,424, I hereby declare AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of the APC as the winner of the governorship election conducted on March 18, 2023,” Itodo declared.

LEADERSHIP reports that AbdulRazaq won majority votes in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the announcement of the governorship election results, the state chairman of APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, thanked Kwarans for their confident in Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership.

He said, “the victory was well deserved given the fact that Governor AbdulRazaq has served the people of Kwara State well in the last four years.”

Fagbemi assured the people of the state that the governor and the party will justify the confidence reposed in them.