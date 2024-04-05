Unknown gunmen on Thursday invaded Agojeju Odo Community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing 19 persons and setting several houses ablaze.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Police Public Relation Officer, Kogi State Command, William Aya, said the yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked the community on Thursday evening.

Aya disclosed that the Divisional Police Office in the local government informed him that 19 people were killed while some sustained injuries during the attack.

The Kogi Police Spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand Onuoha has deployed more personnel to community while assuring that the perpetrators of the heinous act will be apprehended.

Meanwhile local sources said, the gunmen attacked the sleepy Agojeju Odo town where they killed the victims and destroyed farm products.

The community appealed to the Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo and security agencies to come to their aid by deploying more security personnel to the area.

Residents of the community said police in the local government council have been overwhelmed by the attackers.