A group under the name, Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara for adhering to the peace pact signed in Abuja before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement by the Forum Chairman, Hon. suleiman Liba said the Governor has demonstrated the willingness to push the state forward in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerians and usher in a better and prosperous life for all Nigerians irrespective.

Liba who commended the leadership style of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said “Mr President has kept partisan politics aside and is focused on the entire development of Nigeria, reasons he got committed to proferring political solutions to the political crises in Rivers State, even though Rivers is an opposition state.”

In the same vein, Liba urged the FCT Minister H.E. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike to shield his sword and allow peace to reign in the overall interest of the state and the entire country.

“Rivers is highly quintessential to the course to Nigeria quest for development and so should not be allowed to go into disarray because of the political interest of a few.

The group called on Mr President to in his usual nature and sense of pragmatic leadership, call on Nyesom Wike allow Governor Sim Fubara concentrate on delivering good governance to the good people of Rivers States. “We appreciate that he contributed his own quota to Rivers State but he should allow peace and prosperity to continue in the state.”