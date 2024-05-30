Ad

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to relieve any non-performing member of his cabinet from his or her ministerial responsibilities.

Tinubu disclosed this on Thursday evening while speaking at a meeting with the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President, who did not specify when to wield the big stick, however, declared that he would continue to do his best for Nigeria.

“I thank the cabinet members for their efforts, but I will relieve any of them of their duties anytime I feel that they are failing Nigerians,” he said.

Ad More Details

He also appealed to state governments to prioritise the needs of local communities by ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the administration of local government areas.

“I will appeal to you to summon the governors. I am doing my very best to enhance the revenue base of the country. They must equally be sympathetic, and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people.

“People reside in the local communities. That is where they work, farm, and live. If the local governments are not effective in delivering services; as leaders, we must not hang on to the numbers.

“Maybe we should look at recalibrating. What was good four years ago may not be good today. When we want the votes, we go to the locals; when we get the votes, we move to and focus on Abuja,” he said.