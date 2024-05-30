Ad

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday swore in thirteen (13) new judges for the state high courts, urging the state judiciary to always be the best that can compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also implored the judiciary, particularly the new benchers, to dispense justice quickly and fairly without fear by living and acting above board in all circumstances.

In his address at the swearing in of the judges at the Lagos House in Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the new judges comprising seven male and six female to reflect the highest standard of impartiality, compassion, ethical standards, and excellence that the Lagos judiciary is known for in Nigeria.

Ad More Details

The 13 new benchers are Justices Fimisola Azeez, Alfred George, Olayinka Ojuromi, Yewande Badejo-Okusanya, Adenike Shonubi, Oyeladun Olayinka, Tunde Sunmomu and Musiliu Adewale.

Others are Justices Adegboyega Balogun, Tanimola Anjorin-Ajose, Olawale Alebiosu, Abdul-Raheem Muyideen and Oluwatosin Popoola.

They are among the 300 lawyers who applied for the position and were appointed as judges of the State High Courts after oral and written examination conducted by the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC).

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that since he came on board in 2019, his administration has appointed 37 judges, adding that the commitment of his government is to raise the bar of the judicial system in the state and equip it to meet the needs of the citizens.

He therefore urged the newly appointed judges to be fair and uphold the rule of law, stressing that the judiciary in Lagos is excellent and that the judicial system should continue the success it has recorded and take it to the next level.

The governor further said the swearing-in of the new judges, “serves as a powerful reminder of the pivotal role our judiciary plays in upholding justice, fairness, and the rule of law. This ceremony is far more than a formality; it is a reaffirmation of our dedication to maintaining a judicial system that stands as a beacon of integrity and excellence.

“Lagos State Judiciary cannot afford to rest on its laurels. It must continue to work diligently to ensure ongoing success. The judicial service in Lagos is comparable to the judicial system in any part of the world. The justice system remains at the global level. We must try to compete globally by improving our judicial system.”

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba urged the new judges to be professional in their conduct, noting that the new appointment they have taken demands everything in them and from them.

He said, “The office you have come to take, demands everything in you; from you and you must be resilient. You must be ready to hit the ground running. All of you have done exceedingly well, which is why you were appointed. You must shun corruption like a plague.

“I will not interfere in your affairs at all times. Be hardworking, and resilient; you have not learned anything, you have just begun to learn. Petitions will come your way. The petition will be your baptism of fire.”

Alogba also commended the Sanwo-Olu administration for the cordial relationship between the three arms of government, particularly between the executive and the judiciary.

He praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for understanding the independence of the judiciary, which is one of the reasons why the Lagos judiciary is accorded high respect in the country.