Activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore was on Sunday briefly detained by the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos upon his arrival from the United States.

The Conveyer of the #RevolutionNow Movement who confirmed this via his verified X handle @YeleSowore also wrote that his international passport was also seized by the Nigerian officials.

He wrote, “Detained by the @Nigerianimmigration, my international passport confiscated.

“I had just arrived in Nigeria from the USA to the MMIA in Lagos; upon reaching Nigerian Immigration, my passport was seized, and they told me they had orders to detain me.

“This is not unexpected because I have always known that it is part of the broader clampdown by the fascist @officiaLAbat regime on dissent and their fear of the upcoming #FearlessINOctober revolt.

“In case this becomes another prolonged and protracted detention, I urge our citizens to ensure they ALL stop tyranny by all means acceptable and necessary, by engaging in the planned series of direct actions slated for October 1st and beyond.”

However, the activist returned to the handle moment later to announce his release by the immigration and that his international passport was also returned to him.

“I have just been released by the Nigerian Immigration after a brief detention and my passport released back to me. “

Sowore had earlier via his verified Facebook page on Saturday, disclosed that that the Nigerian security forces tracked him down to his hometown in Ondo State.

He alleged that the security agencies were plotting to frame him as guilty of bogus offences.

Speaking on his verified social media page, he said, “Yeah! All around in my home town, they’re tryin’ to track me down, yeah! They say they want to bring me in guilty.

“However Babylon must fall! #FearlessInOctober.”