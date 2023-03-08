The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections by one week.

The announcement was made late Wednesday night in a press release set to be issued by the Commission shortly.

LEADERSHIP reports that the electoral commission had earlier on Wednesday convinced the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to vary its order granting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, permission to inspect the election materials used for the just-concluded February 25 presidential election on the premise that it had to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for the conduction of the governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Credinle sources in the Commission told LEADERSHIP that given time constraints, the reconfiguration of the BVAS machines was impossible ahead of the March 11 polls, hence a postponement was on the card to allow INEC prepare adequately.

