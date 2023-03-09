Folarin Balogun is a prolific football player who made a mark for himself while playing for Arsenal. Ever since he was young, he had been highly rated and was deemed the footballer to watch out for. Those at Gunners Academy were especially hopeful for him when he impressed everyone with his performance in Premier League 2.

The question is, does England need Folarin Balogun anymore, or can they do without him?

Balogun had been playing for Middlesbrough for a while and was loaned by Arsenal for this time. That allowed him to play for the seniors, and he gave quite an impressive performance in the Sky Bet Championships.

Balogun then played for Reims and has continued to grow under Will Still. England has every reason to want him back. With two other countries, USA and Nigeria, also trying to rope him in, they also have competitions to worry about.

Why is Everyone Showing Interest in Balogun?

One of the reasons why everyone seems to be interested in Balogun is because he has already proved himself to be a world-class striker. He is decisive while scoring goals, does not hesitate, is a complete team player, and can play with his back to the goal. He can be better than any established center-backs in his days of glory. And he is just 21 years old.

Balogun has also shown that he is capable of stretching the opposition’s defensive line. His agility works for him, and he plays confidently on the front foot while pressing defenses.

A player of his caliber will be sought after by any good team, and England is one of them. However, American football fans are equally eager about Balogun joining the USA football team. They already feel passionate about him because he was born in New York, and they hope he will come to play for his birth country.

As Opta reported, he has an average of 3.11 take-ons/ 90. He has brought a huge victory for Reims against Troyes by winning the match 4-0 and being one of the best in the penalty box. He has been in the public eye for about 13 years now. His game has been inspired by leading Arsenal forwards like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robin van Persie, and Olivier Giroud.

Now playing for Ligue 1, he already has a hat-trick under his belt with his match against Lorient. He is now the fourth top-scorer of Ligue 1 with 15 goals and only 21 starts.

Should England Fight for Balogun?

England should fight for Balogun; one day, he could also bring the World Cup home for them. Balogun’s family immigrated to England when he was only two. His entire training and upbringing have been in England, and he has a feeling of belonging here. If England fights for him, he could bring the country much glory.

Balogun already has had quite a few phenomenal seasons, most recently scoring 15 goals while he is on loan in the French Ligue 1. He is eligible to represent three countries, and the country and club that promise him the most opportunities will stand to gain a lot.

Although England already has names like Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and Tammy Abraham, fighting for Balogun couldn’t hurt. And yet, it is true that he would have to go through immense pressure to prove himself because the others are as good. Whether he can withstand the pressure of such high expectations and continue to perform well remains to be seen.

However, things look promising for the young and upcoming football star, and he is sure to make a mark for whichever country he eventually ends up playing for.