Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has insisted that he won’t step down from the race for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential ticket, as he remains the leading presidential aspirant.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The governor said he came to clear the air with President Buhari about a video which went viral on Monday, in which he was seen walking out of APC northern governors’ meeting angrily.

According to him, only President Buhari can make him step down. He insisted that he was not consulted by the APC northern governors who issued statement seeding power to the South.

According to him, the rotational presidency is not in the constitution of Nigeria. Bello warned that any attempt to exclude him from the contest this Tuesday will spell bigger trouble for the APC.