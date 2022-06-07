The North East Consolidated Group (NECG), as representatives of the vast majority of the progressive people of the North Eastern region, has commended the foresight of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the adoption of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, had announced Mr Lawan as consensus candidate, after consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the National Working Committee of the party.

In a statement by its Pioneer Chairman, Ahmad Abubakar, the group said the wisdom to consider the North East zone for the presidency after years of seeming neglect has finally proven that loyalty, perseverance and steadfastness ultimately pay.

“As we congratulate Senator Lawan for scaling this primary huddle, we wish to state our readiness to work assiduously to ensure his victory at the secondary elections.

“We wish to extend our profound appreciation to the supportive southern governors, the southern establishment and the southern political stakeholders for their immense support and trust For Senator Ahmad Lawan,” the statement noted.