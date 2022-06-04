The founder of Sustainable Health Initiative (SHI) Dr. Mike Omotosho, is dead.

Omotosho, who hails from Kwara State, died outside the country on Saturday evening of undisclosed illness.

A source close to Omotosho, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, said: “He was sick for a while. The last time we spoke, he said he’s doing fine that he will soon be back to Nigeria.”

Omotosho was national chairman of the Labour Party of Nigeria from 2015-2016. He also contested the 2015 general elections in Kwara State where he came third in the governorship election.

He was also Governor of Rotary International in some parts of Nigeria covering the whole of North West, North East, North Central, South West excluding Lagos and Ogun states from 2015 to 2016.

Omotosho set up the Mike Omotosho Foundation to alleviate poverty and empower youths through training and community development programmes.

The Foundation has trained over 200 rural community members on vocational skills and provided 10 million naira micro credit scheme to empower 300 women to start small businesses.