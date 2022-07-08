The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has declared 69 terrorist inmates wanted three days after ISWAP terrorist group attacked the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Hundreds of inmates were freed from the facility after the attack by the terrorist group.

In a public notice released on Friday morning by the NCos authorities, it declared 69 inmates with terrorism cases wanted, asking the public to provide useful information which may lead to their recapture.

The notice also contains the photographs, names and other relevant details about the 69 fugitives.

“The following are faces and names of Inmates with BOKO HARAM / TERRORISM CASES who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail attack on 5th July, 2022.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, Please Call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or Any Law Enforcement Agency nearest to you.

We guarantee to keep your information anonymous,” the notice read.

NCoS also provided its official website, www.corrections.gov.ng/escapees, where all the escapees from the Kuje facility can be viewed.