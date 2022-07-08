As earlier reported by LEADERSHIP, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has officially unvailed Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

The unveiling took place on Friday morning in Abuja.

Obi said Baba-Ahmed was eminently qualified to bring his private sector and academic achievements to bear in the drive to rescue Nigeria from the primitive politics of ethnicity.

Obi added that the party will anchor its manifesto in coming days on the 17 goals of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Baba-Ahmed is the proprietor of Baze University in Abuja and one-time Senator representing Kaduna North in the National Assembly.

