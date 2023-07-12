BREAKING: NECO Releases 2023 Common Entrance Results

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced the release of the results of the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into unity schools.

NCEE is for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) of Federal Unity Colleges and this year’s edition was written on Saturday 3rd June, 2023 in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo Andrew, who briefed the press after receiving the results from the Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, said a total of seventy two thousand, eight hundred and sixty five (72,865) pupils registered.

Adejo also said the examination recorded an increase in the number of female students.

He said, “A total of seventy two thousand, eight hundred and sixty five (72,865) pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102.

“With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity; Sixty nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty nine (69,829) pupils sat for the examination;