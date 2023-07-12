Gov Otti Appoints Ex-Super Eagles Captain Kanu, Musician J Martins, Others As Aides

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appointed a former Captain of Super Eagles of Nigeria, Nwankwo Kanu, musician J Martins, and 28 others to various positions in his administration.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, he said the appointments were effective immediately.

The appointees and their positions are; Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor as Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation; Hon. Iheanacho Obioma as Special Adviser, Political Affairs; Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere appointed as Senior Special Assistant, Environment.

Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme was appointed Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies; Mr. Nwaka Inem as Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry; Magdalene Ugoanusi as Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others include; Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice popularly known as J Martins as Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, while Dr. George Chidozie was appointed Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; Pastor Okorougo Aji was appointed Special Assistant, Lands and Housing.

Also, Dr. Obioma Nwogbe was appointed Senior Special Assistant, Transport; Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba as Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security; Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike as General Manager, ASOPADEC; Pastor Dike Nwankwo as Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency; Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu as Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS; Dr. Eric Egwuibe as Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning; Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance, while Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA; Mr. Daniel Chinagozi as Special Assistant, Digital Economy, and Mr. Chinedu Ekeke as Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development).