Strong Financial Base Behind FMN’s Excellent Credit Rating, Brand Values

The strong financial positions of the Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has propelled the firm to excellent credit rating and brand values.

Being one of the largest consumer conglomerates in Nigeria with operational capability in flour milling, sugar refinery, palm oil production, and packaging materials, the company controls significant market share across its business divisions.

The Group is also an active player in the Debt Capital Market, constantly assessing and seeking to optimise its costs of funding, leveraging its strong reputation for timely repayment at maturity.

Recently, the Group decided to tap into the market for its Series 3 Commercial Paper to raise funds to meet its working capital requirements in June 2023. The Series 3 was launched on June 23, 2023, to resounding feedback from the investing public. The Orderbook recorded N144.37 billion in bids which represent 262% oversubscription.

All investor classes were well represented on the order book with strong showings from Banks (39.8%) and Pension Fund Administrators (40.8%). The Group took N55bn at a 239 days maturity in this first tranche and is looking at launching a second tranche, to sequence the repayment patterns.

Speaking on the FMN’s established credit rating and record over the years, director, Group Treasury, and Investor Relations, FMN, , Mr. Titus O. Owoeye stated that, “for the past six decades, the Group has been driving local content development and investing significantly across its value chain. In 2022, revenue generated by the Group came in at over a trillion naira joining a select group of Nigerian companies with such a feat.”