Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Razaq Seriki, is dead. Aged 63.

Born on November 30, 1959, Seriki was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, and a one-time Minister of State for Defence.

As Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, he had concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Details later…