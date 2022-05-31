The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has abolished the use of incidence forms during elections in the country.

The chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this on Tuesday, declared that the form will not be used in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Mahmood spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at a meeting with traditional rulers in the state under the aegis of the Ekiti State Traditional Council.

He stated that the suspended Ekiti East state constituency I by-election will also be conducted by the electoral body same day the governorship poll.

Recall that suspended State Assembly election was earlier held in March 2021, and was halted due to violence that characterised the exercise.

Details Later…