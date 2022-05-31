A social political group, Edo Political Alliance (EPA), Tuesday, said following Governor Nyesom Wike’s show of bravery and commitment to change the political status quo, the Rivers State governor deserves to assume the number one political Leader in Southern part of the country.

The group said its position was based on what it described as the governor’s impressive outing at the last weekend People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries where he narrowly lost to former Vice president Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Benin City by the Convener of the group, Ambassador Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, he described Wike as “the lion of the southern region who dare to successfully challenge the Northern political oligarchy who hitherto had the feeling that they can step on politicians from the southern region with ease.

“Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by his bravery and confidence in throwing his hat into the ring during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary has sent a clear warning signal to the ‘born to rule’ proponents from the northern part of the country that the country’s political game can never remain the same.

“We particularly noticed that throughout his nationwide campaign/consultation with his party members, Governor Wike never spoke with fear, he was often addressing the issues at stake with pure honesty.”

Going further, EPA warned those who derive pleasure in thumping their chest claiming to be leaders of the southern region (comprising South-West, South-South and South-East), to steer clear as Governor Wike with his heroics have taken over from them all.

“Henceforth, we will recommend that Governor Wike should be honourably addressed as the Political Leader of the Southern Region of Nigeria. He has done enough to earn the title.

“Infact, if not for betrayal by some southern politicians in cahoot with the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Wike would have easily won the PDP Presidential ticket last weekend,” he added.

EPA stated that in a couple of weeks from now it was planning to pay Governor Wike a most deserved visit when they will bestow on him the well-deserved recognition of ‘Political Leader of Southern Nigeria’ title because, according to them, he is a man that means well for Southern Nigeria.