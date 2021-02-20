By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The music industry has been put into mourning as veteran musician and producer, Pa Chris Ajilo is dead.

The musicians died on Saturday morning after he was rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesha where he died.

According to his friends and associates, top musician, Orlando Julius and Latoya Aduke based at Ijebu- Ijesha as well, Pa Ajilo was hale and hearty when they visited him on Thursday.

“It is a painful loss to us. I took Orlando to see him on Thursday at his house. Pa was so happy,” says Latoya, wife of Orlando Julius.

Ajilo known for his songs, Eko Gba Gbere, Ariwo and Emi Mimo is the last of generation of veterans like Victor Olaiya, Bobby Benson and others that formed the Nigerian Union of Musician, the first guild for musicians.

Ajilo was also a producer for polygraph turned Polygram Records who produced several albums notably Chief Olisa Osadebe’s Osondu Owendi.

Pa Christopher Ajilore who hails from Ijebu-Ijesa died at the age of 91.