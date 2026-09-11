The Nigeria Immigration Service has extended its special passport intervention exercise in the United Kingdom to October 3, 2026, following mounting complaints from Nigerians over delays and challenges encountered during the exercise in London and Manchester.

The extension, announced by the Service on Friday, came amid growing frustration among applicants over the pace of biometric capturing and the difficulties faced by Nigerians seeking to obtain or renew their passports.

The Nigeria Immigration Service , in a statement e-signed by it’s national spokesperson, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi , said the intervention, despite the initial challenges experienced on the first day, had recorded a high turnout, with 1,477 Nigerians successfully processed and enrolled within the first four days.

It added that more than half of those enrolled had already had their passports produced and dispatched to their respective addresses.

The Service said the extension was approved under the directive of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in response to the high turnout and increasing demand for the intervention.

He explained that under the new arrangement, the exercise in London and Manchester will continue until October 3.

The statement read this, “The Special Passport Intervention Exercise is progressing smoothly at the London and Manchester centres despite the initial challenges experienced on the first day of commencement. In line with our commitment to an orderly and transparent process, eligible applicants are required to book appointments and present the necessary documents at their scheduled appointments,” the Nigeria Immigration Service said.

“Within the first four days of the exercise, a total of 1,477 Nigerians have been successfully processed and enrolled, while over half of those enrolled have already had their passports produced and dispatched to their respective addresses,” the Service stated.

“In response to the high turnout and interest shown, the Nigeria Immigration Service, under the directive of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has approved an extension of the exercise in London and Manchester from September 19 to October 3, 2026.

The extension is intended to provide additional capacity to accommodate the increasing demand and ensure that as many eligible applicants as possible are attended to,” the NIS said.