Three students of Dowen College in Lekki area of Lagos State have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old fellow student, Sylvester Oromoni, which led to his death.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, made disclosure at a briefing on Tuesday.

The Police boss also said that two other students of the school fingered in the assault were on the run, adding that those in police custody were helping the Command with information on how to track them.

He added that the school principal, housemasters, and other officials of the Lekki-based school are also assisting the police with information as the Police Command has launched a full-scale probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Oromoni Jr on November 30, 2021.

“It is still an allegation until we conduct our investigation. We just started full investigation yesterday (Monday). Two out of those mentioned in the viral video are at large while three of the students are helping us to get others.

“I am in contact with my counterpart in Delta State. I spoke with the parents yesterday, we are perfecting everything scientifically,” the Police Commissioner explained.