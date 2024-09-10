Due to severe flooding in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Tuesday, a prison break has occurred at the Custodial facility in the city, and unconfirmed number of inmates have escaped from the correctional centre.

A raging flooding has caused extensive damage to the prison facility. Rising waters have breached security barriers and weakened structural supports, allowing inmates to break free from their confinement.

Authorities have confirmed that the escapees were considered highly dangerous and may be armed, heightening the threat to public safety in the State already facing insurgency.

However, a manhunt is underway to locate and recapture the escaped inmates, with law enforcement agencies mobilising additional resources.

Details Later…