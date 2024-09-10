President Bola Tinubu has approved the commencement of the 2024 National Honours Award to Nigerians and friends of the country who have contributed to its development or those who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Zaphaniah Jisalo, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a top management meeting.

The Minister, in a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs. Anastasia Ogbonna, reiterated that the forms and processes for the honours are both free of charge, adding that anyone who pays any individual or group, does so at his or her own risk.

The statement further urged the public to watch out for Call for Nominations and present individuals who have distinguished themselves by uplifting the nation and its people.

Jisalo also explained that the selection process will be in accordance with the National Honours Award Act CAP N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, adding that the Act took retrospective effect from 1st October, 1963.