A group of notorious armed robbers on Thursday launched attacks on two commercial banks in Anyingba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Eyewitnesses said that there were sporadic shootings, with multiple banks, including Union Bank and Access Bank, targeted in the robbery.

LEADERSHIP gathered that security operatives however swiftly swung into action, seriously battling the criminals in exchange of gunshots.

Residents reported heavy gunfire and explosions around the commercial banks as they scampered for safety.

Efforts to reach the State Command of the Police Force for an official statement proved abortive at the time of filing this report.