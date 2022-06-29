The Senate has begun the screening of the ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had last week forwarded a list of seven nominees, namely Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu, Abia; Umana Okon Umana, Akwa- Ibom; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Ebonyi; Goodluck Nana Opiah, Imo; Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Kano; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, Ondo, and Odun Udi, Rivers for screening and confirmation as Ministers.

Senate Leader, Senator Borofice Ajayi, in a motion, which was seconded by the minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda, and adopted by the lawmakers, paved the way for the ushering in of the ministerial nominees into the Red Chamber for their screening on Wednesday.

“That the Senate do consider the request of Mr President C-in-C, for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as Ministers of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in accordance with Section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended (Committee of the Whole),” the Senate Majority Leader had moved.

The screening session is currently ongoing.

