Terrorists, on Sunday, attacked motorists on the Katsina-Jibia Road in Katsina State, killing three persons and kidnapped scores of other road users.

A reliable source, who witnessed the attack, said he saw several people with gunshot wounds when the gunmen opened fire on a commercial bus belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority (KSTA) and other vehicles plying the road.

According to him, the driver of the state-owned commercial coaster bus, with registration number KT 14D-58 KT was among the three people killed during the attack.

He added that the gunmen also stormed a village called Farun Bala where they also rustled cows and carted away other items belonging to the villagers.

“The gunmen blocked the Katsina-Jibia road when they commenced operation, and vehicles plying the road were forced to stop. It happened on Jibia weekly market day which usually makes the road very busy.

“The gunmen also forced several passengers in four vehicles into the forest,” he narrated.

The source, who revealed that the Katsina-Jibia Road has at least 20 security checkpoints, including those of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Police, wondered why they didn’t do anything to stop the gunmen from unleashing terror on innocent Nigerians.

The chairman of Jibia local government area Council, Bishir Maitan, confirmed the incident.

However, the Katsina State Police Command was yet to react as at the time of filing this report.