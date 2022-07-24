As a way of helping members and non-members maximize their capacities, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) is set to host its corporate governance capacity development programme billed for July 28, 2022.

Themed, “Corporate Governance Imperatives for Contemporary Financial Technology in Nigeria,” the event is expected to provide possibilities for networking possibility and clarification of corporate governance-related questions amongst professionals.

Chairman of the corporate governance capacity building committee, Dr Adeyinka Hassan, while noting that the resource, skills and competencies needed are available, said with the expansion in fintech, the topic is relevant at this time.

“Fintech is gaining ground in the financial industry today, and we are witnessing a fintech company put together by Nigerians who were charged to court in America with claims and counterclaims that the court needs to settle.

“Now that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has licensed some Payment Service Banks (PSB) operating in fintech, it is the right time for us to quickly talk about things like this so that it will offer members a buffer, guardianship, and support in terms of how they put in place a proper structure for their governance and do not wait for things to go bad before we start talking about it,” he said.

Hassan disclosed that the institute has recently embarked on collaborative initiatives which have yielded the desired results, including the in-plant training and certification of top executives of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

“There are other initiatives which are being planned with other relevant agencies for the betterment of the members and the country. ICSAN is also working with the Institute of Directors’ Centre for Corporate Governance among others,” he added.

He pointed out that the institute, which recently inducted 344 associates and 117 graduates, commands the presence of individuals from the public and private sectors.

He claimed that the institute does not only qualify individuals for induction purposes but also continue to organize mandatory continuing education programs (MCPE) in collaboration with universities to strengthen values and contribute to the corporate polity.

Expected at the event are the chairman of Access Bank, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika; Managing Director, Inlaks limited, Mr Bukar Kyari; Senior Associate, Phillips Consulting, Mr Paul Ayim, and Executive Director legal services department, Stanbic IBTC, Mrs Eseoghene Nkadi.