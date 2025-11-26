President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency, unveiling sweeping measures that include the largest police and military recruitment drive in recent years.

Advertisement

The move comes as Nigeria grapples with a resurgence of violent attacks across several states.

In a national statement released on Wednesday night, the President said the scale and intensity of recent security breaches demand an urgent, coordinated response, adding that “the times require all hands on deck.”

Advertisement

Under the new directive, the Nigeria Police Force (NPC) has been authorised to recruit an additional 20,000 officers, raising its ongoing recruitment drive to 50,000 personnel.

The Nigerian Army has also received approval for expanded enlistment to reinforce troops across various theatres of operation.

To speed up the process, President Tinubu has permitted the police to use National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as temporary training depots, in addition to the training facilities he previously approved for nationwide upgrade.

He also ordered all police officers recently withdrawn from VIP guard duties to undergo crash reorientation courses ahead of deployment to vulnerable communities and high-risk environments.

The President further directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately deploy all trained forest guards to flush out terrorists and bandits hiding in forests across the country. The agency has also been authorised to recruit additional personnel specifically for forest security operations.

“This is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas,” Tinubu said. “There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.”

The President commended security agencies for their coordinated efforts, particularly the rescue of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and 38 worshippers abducted in Kwara State.

He assured that operations are ongoing to secure the freedom of students still held hostage in Niger State and others in captivity elsewhere.

To further strengthen national security, Tinubu called on the National Assembly to begin reviewing the legal framework that would allow states interested in establishing state police to do so. He also urged governors to reconsider the operation of remote boarding schools without adequate protection and advised places of worship in vulnerable areas to seek constant security support.

The President emphasised that his administration will support states that have created local security outfits to protect their citizens, noting that the newly established Livestock Ministry remains central to resolving long-standing herder–farmer conflicts.

He urged herders to embrace ranching, end open grazing and surrender illegal firearms.

Tinubu extended condolences to families who lost loved ones in recent attacks in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe and Kwara States, and paid tribute to fallen security personnel, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba, who died in the line of duty.

Reassuring Nigerians of the government’s resolve, the President said: “Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness. This administration has the courage and determination to keep the country safe.”

He urged citizens to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with security agencies, saying Nigeria will overcome its current challenges through unity and shared responsibility.

“Let us stand together in purpose and strength to defend our freedom and values,” the President said. “Together we shall win.”