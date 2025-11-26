The Illushi/Uroh community in Esan South-East local government area of Edo State has called for a renewed and comprehensive investigation into longstanding land disputes and complaints against an Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa.

The call was made during a press briefing addressed by Evangelist Chris Okeh, former President of the Illushi Progressive Association of Nigeria (IPAN), in Lagos.

Okeh said the community had, over several years, submitted petitions to relevant authorities concerning disputes in the area and concerns linked to the Abuja-based lawyer Barr. Victor Giwa.

He noted that while the Inspector-General of Police had made some progress on earlier petitions, several aspects of the investigation remained unresolved.

According to him, the latest press briefing became necessary in response to recent public statements by Giwa, which he said had generated renewed concerns among complainants in Abuja, Lagos, and Edo State.

“We cannot remain silent while narratives that may mislead the public continue to circulate,” Okeh stated, adding that the community’s interest was in ensuring peace, due process, and accountability.

The community praised the Inspector-General of Police, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and the Judiciary for what it described as their ongoing commitment to examining the concerns raised by affected individuals.

Okeh drew attention to citizens who had lodged petitions in different parts of the country, including Ms. Asabe Waziri in Abuja, a case which is currently before before FCT High Court, Ms. Ibeto Uche in Lagos, and members of the Illushi/Uroh community.

He said these petitions contained claims relating to land disputes, intimidation, and alleged misuse of legal or security processes.

He stressed that the community was not making definitive accusations but calling for clarity through transparent investigation.

“Every honest Nigerian should ask whether it is coincidence or a pattern that people from multiple states have raised similar concerns. Only a thorough investigation can provide answers,” he said.

The community appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to order an impartial review of all outstanding petitions, including concerns about the possible involvement of security personnel in community matters.

Prince Ibechile C.G. Mordi, who signed the statement on behalf of the community, reaffirmed that they stand ready to assist investigators.

“We have documents, witnesses, and materials to support our petitions and will present them whenever called upon,” he said.

Despite their concerns, the community commended law-enforcement authorities and the judiciary, noting that their efforts reassured citizens that no individual is beyond scrutiny.

The community appealed for peaceful engagement and a transparent resolution of all outstanding issues affecting the Illushi/Uroh community.