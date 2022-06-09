Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently meeting with northern governors elected on the platform of APC over the choice of his running mate.

Also attending the meeting, which holding in Abuja, is the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Atleast 10 APC governors are present at the meeting.

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu won the APC’s presidential ticket after polling 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday.